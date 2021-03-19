Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
March 19 2021 5:59pm
02:07

Toronto doctors say they’re seeing more middle-aged people getting very sick with COVID-19

A Toronto man who just got out of hospital after being there for nearly four months is sharing his story. Catherine McDonald reports.

Advertisement

Video Home