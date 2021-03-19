Global News at 5:30 Toronto March 19 2021 5:59pm 02:07 Toronto doctors say they’re seeing more middle-aged people getting very sick with COVID-19 A Toronto man who just got out of hospital after being there for nearly four months is sharing his story. Catherine McDonald reports. 48-year-old Toronto man who spent 110 days in hospital due to COVID-19 shares vital warning <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7708347/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7708347/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?