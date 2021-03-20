Entertainment March 20 2021 11:50am 01:28 Dione Taylor on struggles as a Black musician: ‘being authentic’ Regina-born musician Dione Taylor talks about the struggles she’s had along the way to receiving her second Juno nomination. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7707269/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7707269/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?