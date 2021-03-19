Menu

The Morning Show
March 19 2021 10:38am
06:47

Singer Harry Connick Jr. talks about his new album ‘Alone with my Faith’

Grammy award winning singer Harry Connick Jr. joined The Morning Show to talk about his family, faith and new music.

