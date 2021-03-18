Menu

Canada
March 18 2021 8:42pm
01:45

FCC report shows Saskatchewan farmland increasing in value

A new report from Farm Credit Canada shows that despite the economic hardships of 2020, agriculture in Saskatchewan is still going strong and land values are up.

