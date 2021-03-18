Menu

Canada
March 18 2021 6:36pm
01:07

Lethbridge and area seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw says COVID-19 cases in the Lethbridge area are rising sharply and many cases are linked to gatherings.

