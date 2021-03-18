Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
March 18 2021 9:35am
03:59

The benefits of a pre-inspection when listing your property

Having your home pre-inspected before you list your property is something homeowners may want to consider. Global’s Laura Casella finds out why.

