Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
March 17 2021 4:19pm
03:27

Planters are not proper ashtrays cautions Saskatoon Fire Department

The Saskatoon Fire Department says people are mistaken thinking planters are an acceptable way to dispose of smoking material.

Advertisement

Video Home