Global News at Noon Toronto
March 17 2021 12:19pm
02:25

Toronto opens 3 mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The City of Toronto is set to significantly ramp up its efforts to vaccinate people 80 and over. Each clinic can take on about 450 appointments a day. Matthew Bingley reports.

