Global News at 10 Regina
March 17 2021 12:11pm
01:51

Ozzy Wiesblatt looks for another big season with the Prince Albert Raiders

The Prince Albert Raiders will need another big season from Ozzy Wiesblatt if they are going to claim their third-straight division title.

