Aurora Borealis
March 16 2021 11:51pm
01:36

Northern lights safety

With temperatures on the rise, hundreds of Manitobans are heading north of Winnipeg trying to get glimpse of the Northern Lights. But as Marek Tkach reports, the dramatic increase of traffic is quickly becoming a concern.

