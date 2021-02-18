Menu

Aurora Borealis
February 18 2021 7:24pm
01:35

Capturing the northern lights

After a quiet few years, sightings of the northern lights have picked up in recent weeks. And as Joe Scarpelli reports, experts say it just might be the beginning of many more to come.

