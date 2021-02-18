Aurora Borealis February 18 2021 7:24pm 01:35 Capturing the northern lights After a quiet few years, sightings of the northern lights have picked up in recent weeks. And as Joe Scarpelli reports, experts say it just might be the beginning of many more to come. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7649581/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7649581/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?