Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
March 16 2021 6:12pm
02:19

AstraZeneca vaccine can now be used on those aged 65+, NACI says

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization has green-lit the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on people 65 years of age and older. Shallima Maharaj reports.

Advertisement

Video Home