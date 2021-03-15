Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 15 2021 9:31pm
02:14

Rogers $26B plans to buy Shaw under scrutiny

The announcement by Rogers Communications that it wants to buy Shaw Communications for $26-billion has raised questions on whether it would be good or bad for consumers. Ted Chernecki reports.

Advertisement

Video Home