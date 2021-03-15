Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
March 15 2021 8:30pm
01:47

Hundreds sign petition to rename McPherson Avenue, suggest Métis fiddler John Arcand

Hundreds of people in Saskatoon are joining calls for the city to rename a street in honour of a Métis fiddler.

