Global News Morning BC
March 13 2021 1:54pm
04:23

Advantages and disadvantages of daylight saving time

As B.C. looks to make daylight saving time permanent, we discuss the pros and cons with Dr. Myriam Juda, SFU Adjunct Professor & Research Manager at UBC’s BRAIN Lab.

