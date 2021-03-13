Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
March 13 2021 1:35pm
04:48

City of Edmonton gets ready to roll out new cart program

Starting Monday, the City of Edmonton rolls out its new garbage and food scrap carts to homes. Jodi Goebel, the city’s waste strategy director, explains what homeowners need to know.

