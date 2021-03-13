Global News Morning Edmonton March 13 2021 1:35pm 04:48 City of Edmonton gets ready to roll out new cart program Starting Monday, the City of Edmonton rolls out its new garbage and food scrap carts to homes. Jodi Goebel, the city’s waste strategy director, explains what homeowners need to know. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7694928/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7694928/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?