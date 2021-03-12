Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
March 12 2021 6:13pm
02:01

Coronavirus: Employees of Amazon Canada facility in Brampton ordered to self-isolate

Amid a COVID-19 outbreak, Peel Public Health has ordered Amazon Canada to end shifts as of midnight on Thursday. Erica Vella reports.

