Focus Saskatchewan
March 13 2021 11:00am
07:02

Saskatchewan residents reflect on feelings of loneliness during pandemic

While health restrictions have helped keep us safe, it has also separated us from our friends and family. Nathaniel Dove looks at the toll and long-term effects of loneliness.

