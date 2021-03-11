Global News Morning Montreal March 11 2021 9:26am 04:13 Miracle 13 Food Drive Greater Montreal residents are invited to leave food outside their doors for the second annual Miracle Montreal Food Drive. Organizer, Lea Langlois Ayoub speaks with Global’s Laura Casella. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7690217/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7690217/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?