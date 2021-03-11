Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
March 11 2021 9:26am
04:13

Miracle 13 Food Drive

Greater Montreal residents are invited to leave food outside their doors for the second annual Miracle Montreal Food Drive. Organizer, Lea Langlois Ayoub speaks with Global’s Laura Casella.

