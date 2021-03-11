Global News Morning Montreal March 11 2021 9:09am 04:26 COVID-19 year in review Quebec has declared March 11th as a national day of mourning for victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. Global’s Laura Casella traces the virus’ trajectory with a doctor who’s been on the frontlines since the beginning. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7690195/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7690195/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?