Global News Morning Montreal
March 11 2021 9:09am
04:26

COVID-19 year in review

Quebec has declared March 11th as a national day of mourning for victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. Global’s Laura Casella traces the virus’ trajectory with a doctor who’s been on the frontlines since the beginning.

