Canada
March 10 2021 6:42pm
01:34

COVID-19: Over 11,000 eligible Albertans book AstraZeneca vaccines on 1st day of eligibility

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says Alberta saw a high demand for the AstraZenca COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, the first day of eligibility.

