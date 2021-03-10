The Morning Show March 10 2021 10:43am 05:06 The easiest vegetables to grow and tips to watch them bloom Gardening author Niki Jabbour talks about the easiest vegetables you can start growing as well as tips to get your spring garden in full bloom. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7688006/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7688006/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?