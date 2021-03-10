Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
March 10 2021 8:27am
03:46

Pointe-à-Callière presents Italian Montréal

A new exhibit showcases the Italian community’s contribution to economic, social and cultural life in Montreal. Samuel Moreau speaks with Global’s Laura Casella.

