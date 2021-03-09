Menu

Sports
March 9 2021 6:14pm
02:19

Multi-sport star Kayden Johnson in training

BC Lions draft pick Kayden Johnson is ready for his first training camp, but before that happens he has his sights set on an Olympic berth as a member of Canada’s bobsleigh team. Jay Janower reports.

