Global News Morning Montreal
March 9 2021 7:51am
03:31

Festival de la Voix

Festival de la Voix Artistic Director, Kerry-Anne Kutz previews this year’s festival. She joins Global’s Kim Sullivan to talk about the concerts and workshops.

