Health
March 9 2021 6:03am
06:28

Dental Assistants Recognition Week

Do you know the difference between a dental hygienist and a dental assistant? Registered dental assistant, Nicole Whitehouse, explains the important role dental assistants play in keeping your smile healthy.

