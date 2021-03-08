Menu

Canada
March 8 2021 7:07pm
01:08

Hinshaw says team is working with Indigenous populations who may mistrust vaccine rollout

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw says her team is working with Indigenous community leaders to inform communities about the COVID-19 vaccine.

