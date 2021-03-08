Canada March 8 2021 7:07pm 01:08 Hinshaw says team is working with Indigenous populations who may mistrust vaccine rollout Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw says her team is working with Indigenous community leaders to inform communities about the COVID-19 vaccine. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7684824/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7684824/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?