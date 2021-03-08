Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
March 8 2021 7:05pm
01:02

Alberta identifies 278 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths Monday

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates the COVID-19 situation in the province. There were 278 new cases identified with six COVID-related deaths recorded.

Advertisement

Video Home