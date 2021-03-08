Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
March 8 2021 9:47am
03:56

Closing the STEM gender gap

BCIT Computing Instructor Erika Ram discusses some of the barriers facing women in STEM, and how educating and empowering girls from a young age can help overcome some of these obstacles.

Advertisement

Video Home