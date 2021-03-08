Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Economy
March 8 2021 9:46am
02:38

Market and Business Report Mar 8 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault recaps the hectic week last week as well as what this weeks expectations are, why oil prices are rising, and updates us on Disney and Game Stop stocks.

Advertisement

Video Home