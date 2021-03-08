Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
March 8 2021 9:10am
03:18

Saskatoon’s economy over 50% recovered: SREDA

According to SREDA, Saskatoon has seen a 58% economic recovery since the start of the pandemic. CEO Alex Fallon joins Global News Morning to discuss what that means for business in #yxe.

