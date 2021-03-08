Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
March 8 2021 8:02am
03:57

Refusing the COVID-19 vaccine: What are your rights?

What are the legal consequences of refusing the COVID-19 vaccine? Global’s Laura Casella sits down with Éducaloi Lawyer, Alain Deschamps.

Advertisement

Video Home