Global News Morning BC
March 7 2021 2:58pm
09:06

Vaccine appointment booking system set to rollout

On Monday, the appointment booking system for vaccinations is set to begin for certain age groups. Dr. Penny Ballem, B.C. Immunization Plan Lead, discusses the details.

