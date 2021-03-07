Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
March 7 2021 2:08pm
03:51

Edmonton clothing designer uses fashion to empower women

Edmonton clothing designer Wedad Amiri and owner of Afflatus Hijab explains how she’s using her newest line to destigmatize mental health and empower women.

