News
March 5 2021 7:27pm
01:39

Protecting Winnipeg homes from “the melt”

Snow is melting, and it’s melting fast. As Global’s Marek Tkach explains, the foundation upon which homes are built is more likely to shift this spring, and it could cause damage.

