Global News Morning Toronto
March 5 2021 10:46am
04:29

The new blind dating app focusing on connection

The new ‘Heartcade’ app looks to bring people together from the comfort of their phones. Founder and CEO, Amy Ge, speaks with Liem Vu about how she hopes to help create connections.

