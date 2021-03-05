Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
March 5 2021 9:45am
04:31

Students create ideas for apps in school competition

Marion Graham Collegiate grade 9 students Caley and Mya Hilderman won a competition with their app design to encourage sustainability. They join Global News Morning to discuss their idea.

