Global News Morning Saskatoon March 5 2021 9:45am 04:31 Students create ideas for apps in school competition Marion Graham Collegiate grade 9 students Caley and Mya Hilderman won a competition with their app design to encourage sustainability. They join Global News Morning to discuss their idea. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7678991/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7678991/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?