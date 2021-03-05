Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
March 5 2021 9:12am
03:55

Vaccinating people in remote communities and Sask. First Nations

Dr. Carrie Bourassa, a member of the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force, talks to Global News Morning about the challenges of vaccinating in remote communities and First Nations.

