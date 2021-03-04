Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 4 2021 9:33pm
01:40

B.C. researchers launch study of potential COVID-19 transmission in schools

B.C. researchers have launched a study to better understand the potential transmission of COVID-19 in schools. Linda Aylesworth reports.

