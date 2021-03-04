Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
March 4 2021 9:05pm
01:16

Alberta pharmacies start giving COVID-19 vaccines

Alberta seniors can now get their COVID-19 vaccine at some participating pharmacies. Sarah Komadina has more on the first day some pharmacists were able to give people their first dose.

