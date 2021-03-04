Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 4 2021 9:03pm
01:59

Fourth COVID-19 vaccine expected to be approved in Canada

The prospect of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine being approved in Canada in a matter of days, will once again change the country’s rollout plans. Aaron McArthur reports.

