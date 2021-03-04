Menu

Canada
March 4 2021 6:49pm
00:37

Alberta to begin Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout the week of March 15

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro announces that Phase 2A of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout will begin the week of March 15.

