Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers support 4-month gap in administering 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose
Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending provinces and territories extend the time between the first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses to four months amid vaccine shortages. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday they’re in favour of this as Canada has fallen behind other nations in vaccinating its population against the novel coronavirus.