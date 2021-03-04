Menu

Crime
March 4 2021 2:30pm
00:39

Person dies in vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park

A person has died in a vehicle fire in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park Thursday morning. Major crime detectives have now been called in and the incident is under investigation.

