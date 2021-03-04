Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Carl-Eric Therrien
March 4 2021 1:42pm
01:55

La Prairie dog park temporarily closed as citizens take city to court

A court injunction has forced a contentious dog park in La Prairie to close. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines explains.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home