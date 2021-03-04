Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
March 4 2021 10:59am
03:54

Adopt a Pet: Arthur the English bulldog

New Hope Dog Rescue Saskatoon’s Tami Vangool joins Global News Morning for this week’s Adopt a Pet with Arthur, an English bulldog looking for a new home and plenty of cuddles!

