Global News Morning Toronto
March 4 2021 10:43am
05:30

Toronto frontline worker talks about the ‘hidden-homeless’ population

Toronto frontline worker Tim MacFarlane talks about being among the hidden-homeless population and how the pandemic is exacerbating the situation for many.

