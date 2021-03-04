Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
March 4 2021 9:10am
04:11

Epidemiologist on whether Sask. should adopt vaccine recommendation

USask epidemiologist Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine joins Global News Morning to discuss if Saskatchewan should adopt new recommendations to space COVID-19 vaccine doses four months apart.

