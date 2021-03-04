Menu

Food
March 4 2021 6:23am
05:55

Mobile Food Market gets new market vehicle

We chat with Julia Kemp to find out more about the new Mobile Food Market truck. The Mobile Food Market brings healthy, high quality, affordable foods to Halifax neighbourhoods with food access issues.

