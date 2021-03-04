Food March 4 2021 6:23am 05:55 Mobile Food Market gets new market vehicle We chat with Julia Kemp to find out more about the new Mobile Food Market truck. The Mobile Food Market brings healthy, high quality, affordable foods to Halifax neighbourhoods with food access issues. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7676316/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7676316/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?