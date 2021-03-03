Menu

Global News at Noon BC
March 3 2021 6:04pm
03:22

Coronavirus: Closer look at Port Moody pub night transmission, national vaccine committee backs Dr. Bonnie Henry

Another example of just how fast COVID-19 can spread. Fraser Health has released a new info-graphic showing how many people and places were affected by the virus from one trivia night at a pub in Port Moody. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey explains how almost 300 people will now have to self-isolate and also how the national advisory on vaccines is backing Dr. Bonnie Henry’s decision to delay the second dose.

