Coronavirus: Closer look at Port Moody pub night transmission, national vaccine committee backs Dr. Bonnie Henry
Another example of just how fast COVID-19 can spread. Fraser Health has released a new info-graphic showing how many people and places were affected by the virus from one trivia night at a pub in Port Moody. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey explains how almost 300 people will now have to self-isolate and also how the national advisory on vaccines is backing Dr. Bonnie Henry’s decision to delay the second dose.